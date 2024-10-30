World Series

Fans ejected from Yankee Stadium for prying ball from Mookie Betts' glove

The fan interference occurred during the first inning of Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium

By Larry Fleisher | Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fan at Yankee Stadium was ejected from Game 4 of the World Series after prying a foul ball out of the glove of Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts on Tuesday night.

Betts leaped at the wall in foul territory and initially caught Gleyber Torres' pop up in the first inning, but a fan in the first row with a gray Yankees' road jersey grabbed Betts' glove with both hands and pulled the ball out. Torres was immediately called out on fan interference.

It was the second time Torres had an at-bat impacted by fan interference this World Series. With two outs in the ninth inning of Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, Torres hit a fly ball to left field, and a fan reached over and caught the ball. Torres was awarded a double.

The Dodgers, who are one win away from their second title in five years, held a 2-0 lead on Freddie Freeman's two-run homer in the top of the first off Luis Gil.

Fans interfere with a foul ball caught by Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
