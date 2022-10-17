Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Yankees and Guardians clash in The Bronx on a wet Monday evening with a chance to play in the 2022 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

The winner advances and heads south to Texas, loser goes into the MLB offseason with lingering questions of what could have been and what needs to change.

The American League Division Series between New York and Cleveland has lived up to the billing of AL East and AL Central division winners who made the postseason using contrasting skills and compositions.

The small-ball Guardians and their late-game bloop hit in Games 2 and 3 drove daggers into a Bronx Bomber squad that led Major League Baseball in home runs this season (with 248 in 2022).

But it was the big-budget bats of New York that staved off elimination in Game 4 at Progressive Field on Sunday night. Center fielder and Bronxville Harrison Bader crushed a second-inning pitch from Cal Quantrill 429 feet to put the Yankees up 3-0, a lead they never relinquished behind seven strong innings from ace Gerrit Cole.

With the series tied 2-2, let’s look at each team's starting lineup and odds ahead of Game 5:

What time does Yankees vs. Guardians start tonight?

Game 5 at Yankee Stadium starts at 7:07 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TBS.

Where is Game 5 Yankees vs. Guardians streaming?

Fans with a cable subscription can stream the Guardians at Yankees for free on their phones, tablets or television with the TBS app.

Who is starting for the Yankees tonight?

New York turns to veteran pitcher Jameson Taillon in Game 5.

Taillon last pitched Friday in Game 2 of the series. He came in as a reliever for the first time in his career during the Yankees' 4-2 extra-innings loss.

Taillon, 30, who the club acquired from Pittsburgh before the 2021 MLB season, allowed three hits to all three batters he faced and two runs in the losing effort.

He carries a 3.91 regular season ERA along with 151 strikeouts into the deciding Game 5 contest.

Who will start for the Guardians in Game 5?

Aaron Civale will get the first crack at the New York lineup but expect this to play out as a “bullpen game” for manager Terry Francona.

Civale, who allowed six runs across three innings to the Yankees in April, has yet to pitch in this series and brings in a 4.92 ERA from the 2022 MLB season.

Cleveland announced before Game 4 that ace Shane Bieber would not start Game 5, electing to save him for a potential ALCS Game 1 vs. Houston on Wednesday night. It’s unknown if Francona would opt to use Bieber with the season on the line Monday.

What are the current odds for the Yankees-Guardians Game 5?

According to our odds provider, PointsBet, the Yankees are a -160 moneyline favorite to win against the Guardians in New York. In betting terms, a person would have to wager $160 to win back $100 to have the Yankees advance to the 2022 ALCS vs. Houston.

Here’s the rest of the odds for tonight’s Game 5:

Guardians: +135 moneyline; +1.5 run-line spread (-170)

Yankees: -160 moneyline; -1.5 run-line spread (+140)

What is the run line in baseball?

The Yankees are a 1.5-run favorite against the Guardians in Game 5. In other words, to win that bet a person would need New York to win by two or more runs. A $100 ticket would win them $140 based on the +140 odds.

Similarly, a bettor interested in the Guardians to keep it close could bet them cover 1.5 runs. The wager would win if the Guardians lost by only one run – or won the game outright. To win $100, a bettor would have to lay $170 at the current -170 odds for Cleveland.

What are the current odds for the Yankees to win the World Series?

The Yankees currently sit at five-to-one odds to win the 2022 World Series ahead of their do-or-die Game 5 against the Guardians.

Can the Guardians win the World Series?

The youngest team in the 2022 MLB postseason certainly isn’t playing like it.

Despite a Wild Card Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays and pushing New York to the brink of elimination, Cleveland still has the longest odds on the board at +1000 (ten to one).

When does the American League Championship Series begin?

Game 1 of the American League Championship Series is set to be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown out at 7:37 p.m.

What TV network will broadcast the ALCS?

TBS has the broadcast rights for the 2022 American League Championship Series.

Who is Houston throwing in Game 1?

AL Cy Young frontrunner Justin Verlander is who awaits Cleveland or New York in Game 1 of the ALCS.