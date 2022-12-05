Yankees Re-Sign General Manager Brian Cashman to Four-Year Deal

The New York Yankees have re-signed one of their free agents. No, not Aaron Judge.

Brian Cashman has signed a four-year contract to remain the Yankees senior vice president and general manager.

The New York Yankees today announced that the club has re-signed Brian Cashman to a four-year contract through the 2026 season to continue serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager. pic.twitter.com/IPLP31HwVc — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 5, 2022

Having held the job since 1998, the 55-year-old Cashman is the longest-serving general manager in franchise history. He has been with the organization since 1986 when he began as an intern in the scouting department. The Yankees have posted a winning record each year under Cashman and made the postseason 21 times in his 25-season tenure, winning four World Series championships.

But the last title came in 2009, despite annually boasting one MLB's largest payrolls. That title drought, along with the team getting swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series during the final year of Cashman's five-year deal, led to speculation about whether he would be brought back.

The Yankees refuted that by announcing the signing during the first day of winter meetings in San Diego.

Cashman's main objective in the coming days will be to re-sign the 30-year-old Judge, who is coming off an MVP season in which he hit an American League record 62 home runs. In November, Cashman reached a deal with Anthony Rizzo, re-signing the veteran first baseman to a two-year, $40 million deal.