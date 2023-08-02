Connecticut Sun

Sun's Alyssa Thomas accomplishes three WNBA firsts with rare stat line

Alyssa Thomas continues to rewrite the WNBA record books.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

There have been eight triple-doubles in the WNBA this season. Alyssa Thomas has five of them.

That's just one way to quantify how well the Connecticut Sun star has played this season. But Thomas saved her best performance of the 2023 season for Tuesday night against the Minnesota Lynx: The 31-year-old racked up 21 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and a block in Connecticut's 79-69 win at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Here are the records Thomas set in Tuesday night's game alone with her all-around effort:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Thomas is very close to averaging a triple-double for the entire season, with 14.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. While Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson are heavy favorites to win the 2023 WNBA MVP award, Thomas currently sits third in the MVP ladder and is one of the most complete players in the league today.

"Sometimes players do things that you're really just speechless," Sun head coach Stephanie White said after Tuesday's game, via ESPN.com's Alex Philippou. "Spectacular moment that we all witnessed here tonight and just really, really incredible effort by her."

News

lottery 1 hour ago

Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in Cohasset

shooting 1 hour ago

Hail of bullets fired at Burlington, Mass., apartment complex overnight

Thomas isn't Connecticut's leading scorer on the season (DeWanna Bonner is averaging 19.1 points per game), but she leads the team in rebounds, assists and steals and has been the engine driving the Sun to a 19-7 record, good for third in the WNBA as of Wednesday morning.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut Sun
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us