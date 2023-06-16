Tanner Houck exits game after taking line drive to face

A scary moment interrupted the Boston Red Sox' offensive onslaught vs. the New York Yankees on Friday night at Fenway Park.

During the top of the fifth inning, Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka smoked a line drive that drilled Red Sox starter Tanner Houck in the face. You can watch the play here.

Houck writhed in pain as teammates, team trainers, and manager Alex Cora rushed to the mound to check on him. Fortunately, he was able to walk off the field under his own power.

The Red Sox officially announced Houck's injury as a facial contusion. The 26-year-old had a visible gash on his right cheek.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Before the incident, Houck was rolling. The right-hander allowed only one run on four hits in four innings of work. He exited the game with the Red Sox leading their archrival, 13-1.