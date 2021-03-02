Amazon Changes New App Icon After Design Is Compared To Hitler Mustache

A new icon that Amazon rolled out on its mobile app has quietly undergone an alteration after part of the logo drew some comparisons to the mustache worn by Adolf Hitler.

The new logo, which debuted in January, features a cardboard box design with a blue strip of tape on it. Some said the tape, situated above the company's signature smiling "arrow" logo, looked like the infamous toothbrush mustache worn by the World War II German dictator.

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

"Lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler," technology editor Alex Hern of The Guardian tweeted Monday.

My parents use Amazon nearly every day. They’re going to be lost for the next few days. When they ask where Amazon’s gone, I’ll tell them to look for the cardboard Hitler… https://t.co/u1YcJUBNSN — Sam Hutchings (@Smutchings) January 26, 2021

"My parents use Amazon nearly every day. They’re going to be lost for the next few days. When they ask where Amazon’s gone, I’ll tell them to look for the cardboard Hitler…" another person tweeted in January after the initial change.

The image has since been altered to look like a piece of tape folded over in the corner, as if it's ready to be ripped off a package. The new icon debuted worldwide on the iPhone on Feb. 22, and on Monday on Android.

Amazon’s new iOS app logo attempt 2: now with 15% less Hitler. pic.twitter.com/vdARYiydTq — Corey Quinn (@QuinnyPig) February 23, 2021

"Amazon’s new iOS app logo attempt 2: now with 15% less Hitler," one person tweeted.

The company did not mention the unfortunate comparison to the dictator in its reasoning for the latest change.

"Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers," a spokesperson told TODAY in a statement. "We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step.”

