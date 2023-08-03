Ted Johnson: We're seeing ‘best version' of Mac Jones in camp

So far, so good for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense at training camp.

The third-year quarterback -- after a dysfunctional sophomore campaign with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge leading the offense -- has looked more comfortable with Bill O'Brien at the helm. As our Phil Perry wrote on Thursday, Jones has taken ownership of the system just as he did in 2021 with Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator.

Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson isn't surprised to see Jones thriving under new leadership. Rather, he believes Jones is showing the same potential he showed as a rookie.

"I think you're seeing maybe the best version of Mac," Johnson said on Thursday's Early Edition. "I don't know if he's a different guy. I think you saw flashes of what Mac could be in his rookie year. I mean, you saw it in his rookie training camp too. So I'm not surprised about that.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"The offense kind of elevating and playing better and just looking functional, having audibles, having emotions, being able to just look like they know what the hell they're doing out there, that's not really that surprising because I knew Bill O'Brien would come in and do that. And Mac looking better than he did last year at this time is no surprise for the same reason."

Perry joined the Early Edition conversation and pointed out that while Jones may not have the physical attributes of some of the top NFL QBs, he's capable of winning games with his football IQ.

"It's Mac with a fresh outlook, it's Mac with a sense of purpose," Perry said of Jones' impressive camp. "I also think he's been given the freedom -- I know he's been given the freedom -- this year, especially compared to last year, at the line of scrimmage to do what he does well.

"He's not a rocket-armed quarterback, he's not a Lamar Jackson-type back, and we know that. He's allowed to use his brain now though, and we've seen that multiple times over the course of the last couple of days. Checks, communication at the line, and all of a sudden three-step drop, big gain down the field. That's who they're going to have to be in 2023 to have success is to leverage his brain because they're not going to be able to out-talent teams the way some other teams might try to."

Tom E. Curran, who has joined Perry at each Pats practice and observed Jones closely this summer, believes last year's dysfunction could actually benefit the 24-year-old signal-caller in the long run.

"He spoke today about choosing to have fun this year. Well, you can't choose to have fun if you know that above you, your bosses are dysfunctional. This year, he knows his boss is functional so he can settle into the role of being a quarterback, of being a leader, being a third-year player," Curran said.

"I do think those scars from last year are going to have a benefit. When stuff hits the fan, he can look and go, 'Oh yeah, I remember this. I went through this, I know how to negotiate it. I think it'll have an upside."

You can watch the full "Early Edition" discussion in the media player above.