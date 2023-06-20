Tedy Bruschi reveals when he first realized Tom Brady was built different

Tom Brady's first two seasons as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots were pretty good.

He took over for Drew Bledsoe in Week 2 of the 2001 campaign and led the franchise to a Super Bowl XXXVI title. In 2002, the Patriots failed to make the playoffs but Brady led the NFL in touchdown passes with 28.

Not a bad start, right?

Despite his early success, it wasn't until the 2003 season that former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi realized that Brady was built different. Super Bowl XXXVIII was the moment.

"The first time I noticed there was a different Tom was in the Super Bowl versus the Carolina Panthers," Bruschi said on the "Games with Names" podcast last August. "We couldn't stop Carolina in the second half because we were gassed. (Jake) Delhomme had us figured out, and Tom Brady just ended up picking us up.

Super Bowl XXXVIII was one of the best championship games in league history. The fourth quarter, in particular, was highly entertaining as the two teams combined to score 37 points. The Patriots emerged victorious 32-29 for their second Lombardi Trophy in three years. They won Super Bowl XXXIX the following season, and no team has repeated as Super Bowl champion since.

Brady finished Super Bowl XXXVIII with 354 yards, three touchdown passes and one interception. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time. His favorite target was Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch, who caught 10 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown, including a 17-yard reception that set up the game-winning field goal.

Brady had several good playoff performances before Super Bowl XXXVIII, but that was really the first time he had to win the Patriots a huge game by himself. The defense just didn't have it in the second half, and Brady stepped up to deliver New England its second title.