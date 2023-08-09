Why Malik Cunningham can be the breakout player of the summer

The New England Patriots will play mostly backups in Thursday night's preseason opener vs. the Houston Texans, but there still will be a number of players worth your attention.

Among them will be rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham, an explosive athlete who also has taken reps at the wide receiver position. The Patriots signed Cunningham as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cunningham was a dual-threat QB during his time at Louisville. His best collegiate season came in 2021 when he completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 1,031 yards and 20 TDs. He'll look to bring his unique skill set to the Patriots' offense in 2023.

Western Michigan head coach Lance Taylor, Cunningham's former offensive coordinator at Louisville, believes the 24-year-old has what it takes to shine in the NFL. But does he see him succeeding as a QB at the pro level?

🔊 Next Pats: Patriots Rookie QB Malik Cunningham has the potential to turn in an ELECTRIC preseason | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"I absolutely do," Taylor told Phil Perry on the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast. "I've seen him do it at a high level against great competition and win big games. I know he prepares the right way. I think he's underrated as a passer. We all talk about Malik being a great athlete, but we don't give him enough credit in terms of arm strength, accuracy, his ability to read coverages.

"So I absolutely believe that he can do it. A package for him would be great. And I think whether they want to use him at quarterback or receiver, I know he'll be successful."

In addition to Cunningham's raw talent, Taylor raved about the Alabama native's work ethic and leadership.

"He's a competitor," Taylor said. "He is ultra-competitive, wants to win, is driven, a self-starter. But he's also a great leader and great teammate inside the huddle. He's gonna make guys around him feel confident because of his confidence that he exudes and his preparation. I think the confidence comes from his preparation and I know he works extremely hard to be detailed at that position. ...

"He was very hungry to wanted to know what it takes to succeed at the next level. ... You're going to get a fiery competitor and a competent leader."

Cunningham should get his first opportunity to make an impact Thursday night. Kickoff for the preseason opener is set for 7 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Also in this episode: