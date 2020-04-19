Massachusetts

1 Killed, 4 Hurt in Shooting That Started at Backyard Event

Police said one person died and four were injured when gunfire broke out during a gathering in a backyard in Springfield.

The gunfire began on Friday evening and spread to neighboring streets, police said. Police have not yet identified the people involved in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

The man who was fatally shot was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died, The Boston Globe reported. Police said none of the four people who were injured were cooperating with them on the investigation. Police said two people have been arrested so far, but had not provided details on Sunday.

