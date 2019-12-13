Masked Thief Robs Bank in Leicester

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a masked bank robber who took off with an unknown amount of money in Leicester.

Leicester police said the robbery happened at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Cornerstone Bank on South Main Street. The thief wore a black shirt, black bandana, black hat and gloves at the time of the robbery, authorities said.

The thief fled on foot and a K-9 tracked an area where the robber may have gotten into a car.

Bank employees were described as “shaken” after the encounter, but no injuries were reported.

Officers are reviewing surveillance tape of the robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the robbery or who recognizes the thief is encouraged to contact the Leicester Police Department at 508-892-7010.