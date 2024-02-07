Xavier Tillman trade: What Celtics fans need to know about new addition

The Boston Celtics have made a move ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

They are acquiring forward Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Lamar Stevens, a 2027 second-round pick (via Atlanta) and a 2030 second-round (via Dallas), per multiple reports.

Tillman gives the Celtics more frontcourt depth for a low cost. His scoring production has dropped off this season, but defensively he still ranks very high in many different metrics (more on that below).

Here's what Celtics fans need to know about Tillman.

Age

25

Position

Forward

Height/Weight

6-foot-7, 245 pounds

2023-24 Stats

Tillman is averaging 6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's shooting 40.8 percent from the field, 41.9 percent from the free throw line and 22.6 percent from 3-point range. Tillman averaged 20.6 minutes in 38 games played (13 starts) for the Grizzlies this season.

Contract

Tillman is on a $1.9 million expiring contract. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Celtics "will inherit his bird rights and can sign him in the offseason despite their financial limitations."

How will he help the Celtics?

Tillman won't be expected to provide much offense. He's a bad free throw shooter and doesn't take (or make) many 3-points shots. In fairness, some of his lackluster offensive numbers can be attributed to the lack of high-end talent around him on an injury-depleted Grizzlies roster this season.

His real value comes on the defensive end of the court, where he brings much-needed physicality and versatility.

X is one of 14 players (min. 25 GP) averaging at least a steal & a block, and is the only player doing it in under 25 minutes a game.



If he can score even a little bit -- the screening is already good, don't know how many 3s he'll take in BOS -- this move should HIT. — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) February 7, 2024

146 players defending 10+ field goal attempts per game. Xavier Tillman ranks:



* 15th in DFG% at 44.1%

* 5th in FG% differential holding opponents 6% below expected (one spot ahead of Kristaps Porzingis)



Opponents shoot 12.9% below expected inside 6 feet vs X, per NBA tracking — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 7, 2024

Tillman is a very good defender. He can guard multiple positions, including big men. He's quick enough to stay in front of perimeter players and strong enough to prevent bigger players from getting deep low-post position. He can be used at center in small-ball lineups.

Some Xavier Tillman defense. pic.twitter.com/5WK5jPHQzs — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 7, 2024

Tillman played a key role for the Grizzlies in the playoffs last season. He averaged 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in the Grizzlies' six-game first-round series versus the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 30.5 minutes per game in the series.

Tillman won't play that much for the Celtics in the 2024 playoffs, but the fact that he is usable in important postseason minutes is valuable. Every championship-winning team has plenty of games during their playoff run in which bench players need to step up and contribute. Tillman's size and strength could prove useful guarding players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, etc. in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

What they're saying...

Here's some social media reaction to Tillman coming to Boston.

☘️ A look at Xavier Tillman, who the Celtics have acquired from Memphis for two future 2nds.



👀 Last year's playoff numbers



➡️ More here: https://t.co/r6bJcyRcpq pic.twitter.com/5Lev1QkI7Z — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 7, 2024

Xavier Tillman adds big-man depth with defense-minded presence. Averaging 2.1 stocks per game this season and always among top bigs in steals (98th percentile this year, per Cleaning the Glass). — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 7, 2024

Tillman can really defend. EPM ranks him in the 99th percentile among all defenders. He hasn’t played well offensively this season but could be more effective with additional talent around him. Should give the Celtics a different frontcourt club in their bag. https://t.co/Iaf9Sfkbr0 — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 7, 2024

There are so few big men you can really trust defensively in the playoffs. Xavier Tillman is one of them. Boston got him for two seconds. Brad Stevens is really good at this. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) February 7, 2024

Great pickup. Tillman was my #1 target among the low $ guys. I thought the Adams trade might take that off the table. — Ryan Bernardoni dangercart.bsky.social (@dangercart) February 7, 2024

Really smart trade for Boston. Low price, too. Tillman has gotten better every year. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) February 7, 2024

