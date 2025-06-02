Here are all the venues for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

The world's greatest athletes will soon be off to Italy.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will feature events across Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. From majestic mountains to historic stadiums, competitors will battle for medals in some stunning settings.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While events at a given Olympics are usually held in or around a single host city, the Milan Cortina Games will be fairly spread out across northern Italy. Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are around 250 miles apart, and organizers are using the space in between to host major events and ceremonies for the Games.

2026 Milan Cortina Olympics venues

Click on a cluster to see the venues at that location.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here's a breakdown of the 14 Olympic venues and which sports will take place in which locations:

Anterselva/Antholz

Anterselva Biathlon Arena (Biathlon)

Bormio

Stelvio Ski Center (Alpine skiing, ski mountaineering)

These eight new events are being added to the Milano Cortina Games in 2026.

Cortina d'Ampezzo

Cortina Sliding Center (Bobsled, luge, skeleton)

Tofane Alpine Skiing Center (Alpine skiing)

Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium (Curling)

Livigno

Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park (Freestyle skiing)

Livigno Snow Park (Freestyle skiing, snowboarding)

Milano

Milano Ice Skating Arena (Figure skating, short track speed skating)

Milano Ice Park (Ice hockey, speed skating)

Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena (Ice hockey)

San Siro Olympic Stadium (Olympic Opening Ceremony)

Predazzo

Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium (Nordic combined, ski jumping)

Tesero

Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium (Cross-country skiing, Nordic combined)

Verona

Verona Olympic Arena (Olympic Closing Ceremony)

Will there be 2026 Winter Olympic events in Lake Placid?

Lake Placid, New York, was named a potential backup location for sliding sports if the Cortina Sliding Center is not finished by the start of the 2026 Winter Games. However, as of this writing, all events for the upcoming Winter Olympics will take place in Italy.

The Winter Olympics were last hosted in Beijing, China, in 2022. Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, is the host for the 2026 Winter Olympics.