recipes

Anna's Blistered Grape and Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

  • Little Leaf Farms- baby red and green lettuce
  • Red or green seedless grapes 
  • Extra virgin olive oil 
  • Sea salt 
  • Cracked pepper 
  • Goat cheese 
  • Your favorite vinaigrette. Here's one from Little Leaf Farms
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Directions:

  • Put grapes on a skewer & lightly coat grapes with EVOO
  • Place on grill, being sure to flip sides ( about 2-3 minutes a side or until blistered)
  • Dressing: Mix EVOO with sea salt & cracked pepper 
  • Fill bowl with greens 
  • Cut goat cheese into 1/2" rounds or sprinkle in crumble 
  • Drizzle with dressing 
  • Sprinkle on crushed macadamia nuts (or favorite) for crunch

This article tagged under:

recipesAnna Rossihub todayChefs Pantry
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us