Exploring Littleton…Virtually

Hannah Donnelly takes us on a virtual visit to Littleton, MA to learn how the community has come together during a time of isolation.

The community has come together to support one another, support others and moving forward. Alicia Day - Parks, Recreation & Community Education Director -- explains how quick they were able to develop the Community Connections page to keep people healthy, physically and mentally, including their Quaranteam Challenges.

Another local shop working to keep people active: RJ Bradley's. New owners Robert Dolins and Andrew Hawes has found ways to continue to connect people to biking. They have curbside pick-up and drop-off and detailed virtual consultations.

Spring Brook Farm hasn't missed a beat (pun unintended!) They are continuing to provide farm fresh produce and items to the community at their store. Additionally, the team, with the help of loyal customers, are donating farm fresh meals to frontline workers and communities in need.

Great Road Kitchen is serving up great food! Now, they are offering both curbside pick up and patio dining. They are encouraging reservations.