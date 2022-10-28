Fisherman's Green Crab Cioppino Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
3 TBS extra virgin olive oil
1 large onion, halved & thinly sliced
1 fennel bulb, quartered, cored and thinly sliced
4 cloves garlic, pressed
½ cup white wine, Sauvignon Blanc is nice
1 cup Green Crab stock, (clam juice, seafood stock or bullion make suitable alternatives)
1 28oz crushed tomatoes
2 bay leaves
½ tsp red pepper flakes
1 tsp fennel seed, toasted and ground
1 tsp fennel pollen, optional
12 saffron threads
6 oz cod, cut into 1” cubes
12 16 count shrimp, peeled and deveined
12 little neck clams, scrubbed
12 oz squid, cleaned and sliced into ½’ wide rings
NOTE: Mussels, Lobster, Scallops, and Monkfish are also favorites depending on what looks delicious and fresh at the market!
Salt and Pepper to taste
Baguette, sliced into 1 ½” Slices and grilled
Parsley and Lemon for garnish
PREPARATION:
In a large Dutch Oven over medium heat, sauté onion, fennel, and garlic in olive oil until translucent and fragrant. Deglaze with white wine. Add green crab stock and stir. Stir in crushed tomatoes. Add bay, pepper, fennel seed, pollen, and saffron. Cover, lower the heat to medium-low on a light simmer, and let the flavors meld for about 15 minutes.
Add seafood, cover and cook until fish is cooked through and calms have opened.
Serve with grilled baguette for dipping and garnish with minced parsley and lemon wedge.