Fisherman's Green Crab Cioppino Recipe

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS:

3 TBS extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, halved & thinly sliced

1 fennel bulb,  quartered, cored and thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, pressed

½ cup white wine, Sauvignon Blanc is nice

1 cup Green Crab stock, (clam juice, seafood stock or bullion make suitable alternatives)

1 28oz crushed tomatoes

2 bay leaves

½ tsp red pepper flakes 

1 tsp fennel seed, toasted and ground

1 tsp fennel pollen, optional

12 saffron threads

6 oz cod, cut into 1” cubes

12 16 count shrimp, peeled and deveined 

12 little neck clams, scrubbed

12 oz squid, cleaned and sliced into ½’ wide rings

NOTE: Mussels, Lobster, Scallops, and Monkfish are also favorites depending on what looks delicious and fresh at the market!

Salt and Pepper to taste

Baguette, sliced into 1 ½” Slices and grilled

Parsley and Lemon for garnish

PREPARATION:

In a large Dutch Oven over medium heat, sauté onion, fennel, and garlic in olive oil until translucent and fragrant. Deglaze with white wine.  Add green crab stock and stir.  Stir in crushed tomatoes.  Add bay, pepper, fennel seed, pollen, and saffron.  Cover, lower the heat to medium-low on a light simmer, and let the flavors meld for about 15 minutes. 

Add seafood, cover and cook until fish is cooked through and calms have opened.

Serve with grilled baguette for dipping and garnish with minced parsley and lemon wedge.

Watch the entire Chef's Pantry episode below for all of Anna's tips and tricks to make this Green Crab dish to perfection.

