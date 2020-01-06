BOSTON

Hub Cooking Club: Bananas Foster

Eat like a queen! Anna Rossi is in the Clarke Kitchen cooking up a brunch favorite with Chef Nicolas Calias from Rochambeau: bananas foster.

Banana Fosters French Toast
By: Executive Chef Nicholas Calias, Rochambeau

Ingredients:

  • 4 Slices of Brioche
  • 4 Eggs (1 each)
  • 2 Tbsp Milk
  • 2 oz White Sugar
  • 1 Tsp Vanilla
  • 8 Bananas (2 each)
  • 4 oz Butter Cubed (plus 1 Tbsp)
  • 2 oz Brown Sugar
  • 2 oz Dark Rum

French Toast:

  • In one bowl mix together the egg, white sugar, milk and vanilla.
  • Add the sliced brioche and allow to sit for  30 seconds and absorb the mixture.
  • Heat a non-stick pan, add 1 TBSP of butter, sauté French toast browning on both sides.
  • Keep on medium to low heat to prevent from burning, cook for 2-3 minutes per side.
  • Remove from heat and set aside.

Sauce:

  • Heat a separate pan, add cubed butter and brown sugar.
  • Cook for 1-2 minutes, add bananas and continue to cook.
  • After 2-3 minutes deglaze (off heat) with rum, place back on flames and cook off the rum.
  • At this point the sauce will come together.
  • Cut French toast in half and place on a plate, top with sauce & serve!

