Hub Cooking Club: Harissa Swordfish

Harissa Swordfish
By: Executive Chef John Ross, Oyster Bar
Ingredients:
- 2ea. 6-7oz. portion of center cut swordfish filet
- 1/2C rose harissa
- 2ea. english cucumbers
- 1C crumbled feta cheese
- 1/2C plain greek yogurt
- 6ea. cherry tomatoes
- 2oz. olive oil
- 1tsp. greek oregano
- 1/4C micro greens or garnish of your choice
- 1ea. lemon, halved
- Salt & pepper to taste
Method (preheat oven to 500*F):
- Rub the swordfish portions with the rose harissa, cover, and refrigerate.
- Toss the cherry tomatoes w/ 1oz. of the olive oil, oregano, salt & pepper. place on sheet pan or saute pan and place in the oven for 7 min. you want a little color and blistering. cool & reserve.
- Quarter the cucumbers lengthwise, then dice. Mix with yogurt and feta cheese.
- Heat a saute pan over high heat. season the swordfish with salt & pepper. pour remaining olive oil in saute hot pan, place the swordfish gently in pan as to not splash the oil. sear on both sides to get a nice color, place in the oven for 4-6 minutes depending on thickness of the sword fish.
- Place 3/4 C cucumber mixture on a plate, place the swordfish on top, 3 roasted tomatoes around the plate. garnish with micro greens & a squeeze of lemon.
- Eat it