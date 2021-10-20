Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Videos
Sports
Traffic
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
WATCH: Boston Mayoral Debate
Your Guide to the Boston Mayoral Race
Red Sox-Astros
COVID Q&A
Fall Foliage Guide
10 Questions
Get Our Newsletters
Download the NBC10 Boston App
Expand
As Seen On
Close Menu
Search for:
Meet the Team
Coronavirus Pandemic
NBCLX
Local
Weather
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Adjusting to Climate Change
Investigations
NBC10 Boston Responds
Video
Traffic
Sports
Patriots
Red Sox
Celtics