Super Bowl Snack M.V.P.

Game Day Buffalo Chicken Dip
By: Grill 23 Executive Chef Peter Agostinelli
Ingredients:
- 1 each Whole Chicken
- 1 pound Cream Cheese
- 1 Cup Buffalo Sauce
- 1 Cup Blue Cheese Dressing
- 1 1/4 Cup Blue Cheese Crumbles
- 1 1/4 Cup Shredded Cheddar
- 1 Cup Chopped Celery
- 1/2 Cup Chopped Bacon
- 1/4 Cup Chopped Green Onions
Process:
- Season chicken with salt and pepper and roast in 350 degree oven until chicken is cooked through. (Short cut: your favorite rotisserie)
- Pick off all the meat from chicken & rough chop it
- In a large bowl, combine picked chicken meat with cream cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue 1 cup blue cheese crumbles, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, celery, bacon and mix together
- Place mixture into shallow casserole dish and top with remaining cheddar and remaining blue cheese.
- Bake at 350 degree oven until the dip is hot in the middle and cheese on top is golden brown
Serve:
- For dipping garnish with carrots & celery, tortilla or pita chips