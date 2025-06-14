How immigration policy is impacting the US construction industry

President Donald Trump's crackdown on undocumented workers across the country is hurting the $2.5 trillion construction industry, according to the Hispanic Construction Council.

The group says immigration raids are keeping immigrants from showing up to work sites, further exacerbating the worker shortage.

"In this country, we're 22% behind on all construction projects," Hispanic Construction Council CEO George Carrillo said.

"The situation is very bad for everybody; for me, for my customers, for my employees," said Karen Echegoyen, a construction contractor.

Her business, Echegoyen Construction, has helped her live her dream in America for the last 20 years — until now.

"I don't have a job right now and my customers are not calling me … people are scared right now," she added. "For my company, my job has come down 95%."

Woes began after Trump began delivering on his campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration. Then came an immigration enforcement quota: 3,000 arrests by ICE a day, and, suddenly, alleged criminals were no longer the only target.

"You're going to see more work site enforcement than you've ever seen in the history of this nation," border czar Tom Homan said on May 29.

"We're seeing these raids, not only on construction sites, but on farms and dairy farms," Carrillo pointed out.

Carrillo said there's over 500,000 job openings for positions, including electricians, carpenters and construction managers: "That will reach 1.3 million by 2030 if these immigration raids continue and we don't have a major shift in how we are educating our youth."

Carrillo is working on a bill to help expand annual caps on worker visas from the current 66,000 and hopes to be able to lobby the administration to change its policies toward immigrant workers in construction.

"Let them pay a fine, give them a work visa, allow them to stay in the country and make them taxpayers," Carillo suggested. "This would generate about $50 billion over the next five years, and we're asking that that money be re-invested and into border security and also workforce development programs."

Trump on Thursday made a rare concession on Truth Social, saying, "our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away" from the hospitality and farming industries, adding that "changes are coming."

As her bills and her worries continue to pile up, Echegoyen hopes those changes soon come to the construction industry as well.

"I'm scared for me. I'm scared for my son … for my daughter, and I'm scared for everybody," she said.

Carrillo explained that, between tariffs and worker shortages, investors are hesitant to build and develop.

He said his bill would take the gains from worker fines and their taxes and would reinvest that money into border security and workforce development programs.