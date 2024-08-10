American b-girls compete as Olympic breaking makes its debut

Breaking debuted at the Paris Olympics Friday as two American women breakdanced on the world stage.

The U.S. b-girls did not qualify for the final battles, but they made history helping bring more eyes to the sport.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Logan Edra — known professionally as B-Girl Logistx — and Sunny Choi brought confidence and power to their battles, representing Team USA in the first breaking competition in Olympic history.

"I represented the way that I wanted to," Choi said. "I'm super happy about how I did.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Team USA’s Sunni Choi expressed her gratitude after representing the U.S. in the first-ever breaking event at the Paris Olympics, but showed her disappointment towards the judges.

Edra smiled through tears, hugging her family after her loss.

"I'm just so happy that we get to shine, because the world needs hip hop, more people need this, because I know there's kids out there that are struggling and they need something to get them out of their environment," she said.

"It's like a dream," said her uncle, Russ Edra. "With or without the medal, we're so happy to be here. We're so happy, we're so happy for Logan, we're so incredibly proud of Logan."

Team USA’s Logan "Logistx" Edra reflected on her participation at the Paris Olympics and praised the incorporation of Olympic breaking in the games.

Boston's Alex Diaz, also known as B-Boy El Niño, is in Paris supporting his friends on Team USA.

"She same so close, lost by one vote, to Syssy, who's the Paris, French favorite," Diaz said. "But they both killed it. It came down to their last battle, and it was literally by one vote, so it was such a tough loss for her."

The b-boys will take the stage they compete Saturday on the second day of breaking's Olympic debut.

World-renowned and a Boston-area legend, El Niño—famed Boston breakdancer with the iconic Floor Lords and Team USA—has played an instrumental role in shaping the future of breakdancing as it makes its highly anticipated debut in the Olympics. He joins us to share his insights and what to watch for in this historic event, marking a new era for the art form on the global stage. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston