American b-girls compete as Olympic breaking makes its debut

Breaking debuted at the Paris Olympics Friday as two American women breakdanced on the world stage.
The U.S. b-girls did not qualify for the final battles, but they made history helping bring more eyes to the sport.
Logan Edra — known professionally as B-Girl Logistx — and Sunny Choi brought confidence and power to their battles, representing Team USA in the first breaking competition in Olympic history.
"I represented the way that I wanted to," Choi said. "I'm super happy about how I did.
Edra smiled through tears, hugging her family after her loss.
"I'm just so happy that we get to shine, because the world needs hip hop, more people need this, because I know there's kids out there that are struggling and they need something to get them out of their environment," she said.
"It's like a dream," said her uncle, Russ Edra. "With or without the medal, we're so happy to be here. We're so happy, we're so happy for Logan, we're so incredibly proud of Logan."
Boston's Alex Diaz, also known as B-Boy El Niño, is in Paris supporting his friends on Team USA.
"She same so close, lost by one vote, to Syssy, who's the Paris, French favorite," Diaz said. "But they both killed it. It came down to their last battle, and it was literally by one vote, so it was such a tough loss for her."
The b-boys will take the stage they compete Saturday on the second day of breaking's Olympic debut.