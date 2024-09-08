Paralympics

China tops Paralympics final medal table, Team USA places third

The 2024 Paralympics wrapped up on Sunday.

By Logan Reardon

Silver medalist, Dennis Connors of Team USA, gold medalist, Jianxin Chen of Team China and bronze medalist, Juan Jose Betancourt Quiroga, pose for a photo
Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Paralympics have officially concluded and the medal count is in.

Over the past two weeks in Paris, the world's best athletes came together and battled for glory in the 2024 Paralympics -- and one nation stood out above the rest.

China dominated the medal count with a staggering 95 golds and 222 total medals. Great Britain was second in both golds (49) and total medals (125), with Team USA coming home third in both categories (36 golds, 105 total medals).

The majority of China's medal came in para track and field and para swimming, where both men and women stood out. China won 21 golds and 59 total medals in track and field, plus 22 golds and 54 total medals in swimming. If you combined the golds from just those two sports, China would be second only to Great Britain.

Team USA also shined on the track and in the pool. The Americans had 10 golds in each sport, with 38 total medals for para track and field and 30 total medals for para swimming. Team USA's other gold medals came from para equestrian (5), para cycling (4), para triathlon (3), para archery (2), wheelchair basketball (1) and sitting volleyball (1).

Here's a full look at the top 10 nations in the medal table, per NBCOlympics.com:

RankNationGold medalsSilver medalsBronze medalsTotal medals
1.China957552222
2.Great Britain494531125
3.United States364227105
4.Brazil25263889
5.Ukraine22283282
6.France19292876
7.Italy24163171
8.Australia19172864
9.Netherlands27171256
10.Germany10142549

