2024 Paris Olympics

‘Dreams come true': Ruby Remati helps Team USA to 1st artistic swimming medal in 20 years

Ruby Remati, an artistic swimmer from Andover, Massachusetts, won a silver medal alongside her teammates at the Paris Olympics

By Bianca Beltrán

NBC Universal, Inc.

Artistic swimmer Ruby Remati, a native of Andover, Massachusetts, says when she was a little girl, she would write her goal on her mirror every day to make the national team.

Not only did she make the team to compete in Paris, but she helped bring home the silver — America's first Olympic medal in the sport in 20 years.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It hasn't even sunk in yet," she said Wednesday when asked what she would tell that little girl now. "I would say dreams come true. I can't believe I'm standing here with a silver medal. Literally every night, I've visualized this moment, and the fact that it's, like, reality right now is actually insane to me."

American synchronized swimmers are bringing home a silver medal, ending a 20-year drought in the sport. The team includes Andover native Ruby Remati, who is now inspiring a new generation of swimmers back at home. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

At 14 years old, Remati decided to pursue her dream of competing in artistic swimming full-time, leaving Andover to train in California.

"I'm just so happy that, like, I've had so much support from my parents, my friends, my family," she said. "That's all that I'm thinking about right now, I'm just so happy that I can, like, get back to them and just be like, 'It's all worth it.'"

It's the first artistic swimming medal for Team USA since 2004, when Remati was watching on, inspired to chase her Olympic dreams.

More on Ruby Remati

2024 Paris Olympics 7 hours ago

Andover's Ruby Remati dreamed of the Olympics — and she just won silver in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics May 23

Artistic swimmer from Andover has Olympic dreams

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsMassachusettsAndoverArtistic swimming
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us