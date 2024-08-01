Fans in Stoughton cheer on Frederick Richard at Olympian's hometown gym

Olympic gymnast Frederick Richard, a native of Stoughton, Massachusetts, shined on the world stage Wednesday, representing Team USA the men's individual all-around event in Paris.

Although he didn't medal in Wednesday's event, he helped the men's team to its first medal since 2008, and his achievements thus far have paved the way for many in his hometown looking to follow in his footsteps.

"He was something special," said Premier Gymnastics owner Perry Treon.

Treon used to watch Richard train with his coach at the Stoughton gym when he was about 12 years old.



"He'd practice like an Olympian from a very young age," he said. "That's just who he is, inside and out."

Before he became an Olympian, Richard trained in Stoughton, and later in Millis, before leaving to attend college in Michigan.

"He used to walk to the gym if we were closed for a snow day," said Treon. "He was calling me to get in for practice."

Richard has put his Stoughton on the map by contributed to the U.S. men's team's bronze medal Monday.

But Wednesday's individual all-around event didn't go as planned. He came up short after a few mistakes on the pommel horse and his floor exercise.

But even his failures are lessons for young gymnasts back home.

Some of the coaches and trainees at Gymfinity Sports Academy down the road remember his dedication.

"The Olympics always inspire me to, like, try harder and, like, do better in gymnastics," said 11-year-old Katie Shone.

"I kind of want to be like him," added 11-year-old Sarah Cesar.

"Obviously, the Olympics is, like, a gymnast's dream, so to see him achieve his goals is really cool, and to know him and know his family for a while, it's great,” said Gymfinity Sports Academy coach Lindsay Turner.

That means any success Richard has is a win for everyone back home.

"Thanks to Fred, and, you know, the gold from the girls and the bronze from the men's team, that we're probably going to have an Olympic boom," said Gymfinity Sports Academy owner Brandi Montero.

Richard may have had his start at Premiere Gymnastics, but the 20-year-old's story doesn't end there.

"It's a great feat from Team USA," said Treon. "There's more to come from Fred, so we'll see what he does in the future."

Worcester's Stephen Nedoroscik is the last gymnast left in the men's team to compete for an individual medal in Paris. He's on for the pommel horse event on Saturday.