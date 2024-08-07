‘It's unreal': Gabby Thomas reflects after winning gold medal

Runner Gabby Thomas, who grew up in Northampton, Massachusetts, and graduated from Harvard University, became a gold medalist Tuesday at the Paris Olympics.

Thomas launched from the start line with determination, taking a commanding lead in the women's 200m. She crossed the finish line in 21.83 seconds.

"I was in complete disbelief," Thomas said. "I know I've earned it, I trained so hard for this, but there is no feeling like earning an Olympic gold medal. It's unreal."

She earned two medals at the Tokyo Olympics — a bronze in the 200m and a silver for the 4X100m relay — but this is her first gold.



Thomas, who now calls Texas home, started running track and field at Williston Northampton School.

For any young girls looking up to her now, she has some advice.

"Work hard and give back to your community in any way you can, and you will be successful," Thomas said. "Williston was such a great foundation for me. It was such an amazing community, and it just laid the groundwork for where I am today. So that's what I would say, just work hard, go after what you want, and give back to the community when you can."

Thomas is the first American woman to win gold in the 200m since her role model, Allyson Felix, it in London 2012.