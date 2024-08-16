2024 Paris Olympics

Mass. Olympic heroes take late-night TV by storm

Olympic track star Gabby Thomas and "pommel horse guy" Stephen Nedoroscik brought home some new hardware — and a new level of fame

By Emily Johnson

From left: Stephen Nedoroscik, Andy Cohen and Gabby Thomas on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."
Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Olympics may no longer be live on TV, but Massachusetts' contingent of Olympians are still getting plenty of media attention — even late at night.

Northampton native and Harvard graduate Gabby Thomas and Worcester's Stephen Nedoroscik got the late-night spotlight, appearing on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" Wednesday.

Both athletes blew up on the internet thanks to their success at the Paris Games. Thomas walked away with three gold medals, in the women's 200m, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay. Nedoroscik took home two bronze medals, including for the individual pommel horse and the first team medal for U.S. men's gymnastics in 16 years.

On "Watch What Happens Live," both discussed their Olympic experience coming from Massachusetts.

Olympians and Massachusetts natives Stephen Nedoroscik and Gabby Thomas on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.
Charles Sykes/Bravo
Olympians and Massachusetts natives Stephen Nedoroscik and Gabby Thomas on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

The two also spoke about the surreal feeling that comes with going viral, with hundreds of thousands of new followers supporting them daily.

Catch some of their comments here:

@bravowwhl

@Stephen Nedoroscik 🇺🇸 and @Gabby Thomas what more could a show need

♬ original sound - kardashianicon

Nedoroscik also appeared on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," and gave his own take on the infamous Clark Kent meme that was part of what drew people to him in Paris.

@fallontonight

@Stephen Nedoroscik 🇺🇸 reacts to the Clark Kent and sleeping memes that went viral during the ParisOlympics! #FallonTonight #TonightShow #StephenNedoroscik #Olympics #JimmyFallon

♬ original sound - FallonTonight

While with Fallon, Nedoroscik also showcased his secret talent: solving a Rubik's cube in 15.42 seconds.

@fallontonight

@Stephen Nedoroscik 🇺🇸 solves a Rubik’s cube in 15.42 second! #FallonTonight #TonightShow #StephenNedoroscik #RubiksCube #JimmyFallon

♬ original sound - FallonTonight

