Medalist Frederick Richard of Stoughton: Olympics will ‘be a part of me forever'

Olympic gymnast and Massachusetts native Frederick Richard dropped by the NBC's Boston Media Center on Tuesday for a victory lap.

His visit came just a week after returning from France where he won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It's the latest achievement by the 20-year-old from Stoughton, who won two bronze medals at the World Championships and is a three-time NCAA champion.

Richard is also famous for his acrobatics on TikTok.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

He's now waking up from what seems like a dream in Paris.

Fresh off winning the bronze medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, Stoughton gymnast Frederick Richard stopped by The Hub Today to share what it's like basking in the glow of all his hard work — and what he's looking forward to when he comes to Boston on the Gold Across America Tour. Follow NBC10 Boston's The Hub Today: https://instagram.com/thehubtoday https://facebook.com/TheHubToday https://twitter.com/TheHubToday https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston

"What I did was awesome, and it's going to be a part of me forever," said Richard. "But I'm also just me, and I'm ready to keep doing what I love doing, which is gymnastics."

"Flips," as he's also known, is a town hero in Stoughton. He's admired by those who saw him grow up, and the little ones who want to group like him. He's now taking the time to thank them for their support.

"I'm just grateful like all of those people played a part and here I am bettering the world, I guess," he said.

Richard has taken inspiration from other renown athletes like Muhammad Ali.

"I was looking at the Muhammad Ali's where you bring personality to the game, you bring something new to it, and the whole world falls in love with it, and that's what I want to do with men's gymnastics," he said. "I want to reach that next level of dominating in the sport. That's what I see Simone [Biles] doing on the women's side, and that's the next goal, to get to that level."

Richard has already flipped the script on the sport, making it more popular on social media and inspiring younger generations to consider trying it out.

He intends to bring his flips back to the world stage in 2028 in Los Angeles and give Olympic gold another go.