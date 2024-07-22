Meet New England's athletes heading to this year's Olympics

New England will be well-represented at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.

Dozens of athletes from the region will compete in a variety of sports when the Games kick off. Here's a comprehensive list.

Archery

After watching the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez began her career in archery. Mucino-Fernandez was born in Massachusetts and raised in Mexico City, but she came back to the U.S. to train for the Olympics. Nearly eight years after that, she competed in the 2020 Olympic Games. And now at 21 years old, Mucino-Fernandez will compete in Paris.



Artistic Swimming

Ruby Remati, an Ohio State junior, will compete in her first Olympic Games this year. The artistic swimmer helped her team sweep each category at the 2023 championship as a freshman. She's originally from Andover, Massachusetts, but is also an Australian citizen. She said she owes most of her involvement to her sport to her parents, although she admits the sparkles caught her attention to the sport as a child.

Badminton

Jennie Gai was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, but now calls California home. She will compete in the mixed doubles event. Gai and her partner, Vinson Chiu, took home silver medals in the 2024 Pan Am Individual Championships and the 2023 Pan American Games.

Basketball

Olympic gold medalist, Napheesa Collier, was raised by her father from Sierra Leone and mother from Eugene, Missouri. And she recently became a parent, as well, to a daughter named Mila. The basketball star attended UConn and later was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, signing with the Minnesota Lynx. After a sensational season, was named the 2019 Rookie of the Year.

Breanna Stewart will be competing in her third Olympic Games later this month. After leading her alma mater to four straight championships, she was pick No. 1 in the first round of the 2016 WNBA draft. She now plays for New York Liberty. Dubbed "Stewie" by her friends and fans, the athlete only lost five games in her entire college career.

Diana Taurasi is a veteran in the world of women's professional basketball. As a senior at UConn nearly 20 years ago, she first got called up to the senior national team. She was the No. 1 WNBA pick back in 2004 and has played for the Phoenix Mercury as a guard ever since. Taurasi will be looking for a sixth gold medal this Olympic season.

After winning this years NBA championships, the Boston Celtics have a lot to celebrate. But competition hasn't stopped as three of their players are heading to Paris.

Jayson Tatum was born in Missouri and became one of the best basketball players in the country during his high school years. He played one collegiate season at Duke University before being drafted as third pick overall to the Boston Celtics in 2017. He finished third for the Rookie of the Year Award, and in his third season, he earned his first All-Star Game appearance. Now, seven years later, Tatum is a large part of the Celtics' success.

Derrick White, the Celtics' point guard, was selected 29th overall to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2017 NBA draft. In 2022, he was traded to the Celtics, where he developed into a top scoring option on a team with such elite scorers as Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He is originally from Colorado and transferred to University of Colorado Boulder during his college career.

Jrue Holiday will be competing in his second Olympic Games later this month. Holiday helped Team USA win gold at the 2020 Olympics. Originally from the West Coast, Holiday is a UCLA alum. He began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers after being drafted in the first round in 2009. Now, Holiday is a central figure for the Celtics and helped the team to victory in the NBA championship.

This will be the first Olympics for Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, who grew up watching the Games. The Pennsylvania native attended Maryland and in 2014 she was drafted no. 4 overall in 2014 by the New York Liberty, then traded to the Connecticut Sun the same day.

Cycling

Kristen Faulkner started cycling after graduating from Harvard University in 2016 and nearly eight years later will head to her first Olympic Games. Faulkner, who is originally from Alaska, was a collegiate rower for two years and even holds Harvard's school record for 2k erg time for lightweight women. In high school, she competed as a varsity runner, swimmer and rower.

Diving

This will be the third Olympics for Jessica Parratto. In 2020, she gained a silver medal for the 10-meter platform synchro. The diver got into the sport when she was only 5 years old, and growing up, she trained seven hours a day. She moved to Indianapolis from New Hampshire and has since become one of the top 10-meter platform divers in the country.

Fencing

Eli Dershwitz is last year's World Champion fencer, a two-time Olympian and a Pan American champion. In 2014, he became the youngest man to hold the U.S. Senior Saber Championship title. He graduated from Harvard University in 2019. Dershwitz followed his brother Phil into fencing, but also has a twin sister Sally. In addition to fencing, he enjoys basketball, soccer and tennis.

Filip Dolegiewicz will head to Paris this summer as Team USA's men saber replacement athlete. Dolegiewicz is not the only Olympian in his family. His uncle, Antoni Zajkowski won silver at the 1972 Olympic Games. The Harvard graduate was the 2022 NCAA men's saber champion and a member of the USA Cadet National Team for saber.

Another Harvard fencer, Colin Heathcock will head to the Olympic Games this summer. Heathcock said he began fencing at a young age after he and his brother tested out other sports. The 18-year-old recently won bronze in the 2023 World Championships for men's saber team.

Mitchell Saron graduated from Harvard University in 2023 and is set to compete in his first Olympics in Paris. But this won't be Saron's first time competing on the world stage. The 23-year-old won bronze at last years World Championships and grabbed 16th place in the individual sabre competition. Before that, the fencer competed at the World Junior Championships in Verona and Torun in 2018 and 2019.

Lauren Scruggs says she followed in her brother's foot steps and began fencing. After years of competing, Scruggs ended up at Harvard University, and despite her coach's confidence in her, she was in disbelief when she found out she would be competing in the Paris Olympics, according to her school's newspaper. The fencer has attended three World Championships and won gold for foil back in 2019.

Elizabeth Tartakovsky, a New Jersey native who attended Harvard University, first took an interest in fencing in 2008, when she watched as her great uncle, Ukrainian-born Yury Gelman, coached Team USA in the Beijing Olympics. Her older sister, Gabby Tartakovsky, competed for Harvard before her. She grew up speaking Russian at home and is still fluent in the language. In her USA Fencing profile, she says the sport is "the perfect mix of athleticism, creativity, and strategy." Competing in saber, she won a bronze medal in 2023 Tashkent World Cup.

Field Hockey

Alexandra Hammel, originally from Duxbury and a Boston University alum, is the only Massachusetts woman on Team USA's field hockey team. From her early athletic career, Hammel received countless player of the week and year awards and was then named to U.S. national teams. Now, she will compete in her first ever Olympic Games in Paris.

Karlie Kisha will compete in her first Olympic Games later this summer. The field hockey star graduated from University of Connecticut in 2018. Following her graduation, Kisha was named to the U.S. Women's National Team a number of times and has competed and won medals in several Pan American games.

Beth Yeager started playing field hockey at 11 years old. She currently attends Princeton University and will graduate next year with a degree in economics. In her first two seasons of collegiate play, Yeager was named as a Division I First-Team All-American. Her best words of advice are, "Choice not chance determines your destiny."

Gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik earned a spot for the Paris Olympic team after falling short of the spot four years ago. The Worcester native attended Penn State and graduated in 2020. He said his favorite thing about gymnastics is "seeing hard work pay off." His four U.S. pommel horse titles are tied for the most in U.S. history

Fred Richard heads to the Paris Olympics after his exciting year in 2023 as an all-around bronze medalist and the 2021 and 2022 Junior Pan American Champion. Richard, originally from Stoughton, became the first man to win a world gymnastics championship all around medal in 13 years. The 20 year old gymnast feels that his purpose is to grow and diversify the sport.

Modern Pentathlon

Jess Davis grew up in Bethlehem, Connecticut, with athletes all around her. Her mother is a former equestrian and her father is a former triathlete. In high school, she competed in track and field in the pole vault, triple jump and long jump events. She went on to compete at Central Connecticut State University while getting her degree in exercise science. She was ranked No. 1 in the U.S. in the women's Modern Pentathlon in 2023 and was the first American to qualify for the same event for this Olympic Games.

Rowing

New England has no shortage of rowers travelling to the 2024 Olympics.

William Bender qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning gold in a pair event at the Olympic Trials. Bender is no stranger to a medal though. The rower won gold at the 2023 US Rowing Senior National Team Trials and bronze at the 2021 IRA National Championships. He is originally from Norwich, Vermont and recently graduated from Dartmouth College.

Oliver Bub, a 2020 graduate of Dartmouth College, was the other half of Bender's pair at the Olympic Trials. Rowing runs in Bub's family as both of his parents rowed at Boston University. Bub is originally from Westport, Connecticut. He holds several gold and bronze distinctions for his performances at the 2023 US Rowing National Selection Regatta, the 2023 US Rowing Winter Speed Order and the 2021 US Rowing Summer National Championships.

Olivia Coffey will head to the Paris Olympics this summer for her second Olympic Games. The Harvard alum won fourth place in Tokyo. Coffey is following in her father's footsteps, as he was an Olympic silver medalist in the 1976 Games. She has previously won five medals at World Championships.

Chris Carlson, originally from Bedford, New Hampshire, has been named to six national teams in his career. But 2024 will be his first Olympic Games. He rowed for Marist University before transferring to the University of Washington.

Liam Corrigan will compete in his second Olympic Games. After picking up rowing in high school, the Harvard grad fell in love with the sport and competed in the 2014 Youth Olympic Games. He won fourth place in Tokyo and silver at the 2023 World Championship. Corrigan is originally from Old Lyme, Connecticut and earned a master's degree in financial economics at Oxford University following his graduation from Harvard University.

Star rower Clark Dean is set to compete in his second Olympics, after taking fifth place in 2020. Dean, a Harvard alum, was named to the Academic All-Ivy League Team in 2023 and became the first U.S. rower to win the world title in the junior men's single in 40 years.

Emily Delleman, a resident of Craftsbury, Vermont, will compete in her first Olympic Games this summer. Delleman competed in Stanford University, where she was named an All-American in 2019 and 2020. She recently won the 2024 World Rowing Final Olympic and Paralympic qualification regatta and placed ninth at the 2022 World Championships.

Margaret Hedeman, originally from Concord, Massachusetts, began rowing 10 years ago at Community Rowing, Inc. on the Charles River in Boston. She graduated from Yale University last year as a three-time CRCA Scholar Athlete. She made the 2023 First-Team All-Ivy. Some of her accolades include silver at the 2023 World Championships, gold at the 2022 World U23 Championships, Yale's 2019 Chris Ernst Award and 2023 Anne Warner Award.

Henry Hollingsworth, a native of Dover, Massachusetts, and a Brown University alum, will compete in his first Olympic Games this summer. Rowing is a family affair for Hollingsworth, as he followed several family members into the sport. He even has other Olympians in his family. His cousin, Andrew Reed, rowed in Tokyo 2020.

Growing up, Grace Joyce played soccer, but switched to rowing after her sister convinced her to try out for their high school team. She is originally from Illinois and attended University of Wisconsin. But she now resides in Craftsbury, Vermont. The Olympian took home 11th place at last year's World Championship.

Emily Kallfez followed the same path as her parents when she began rowing. Both of them rowed in college. Kallfez attended Princeton University and was named US Rowing's U23 Female Athlete of the Year in 2018 and 2019 amid her great success as a four-time Ivy League champion. She's originally from Jamestown, Rhode Island.

Daisy Mazzio-Manson, who grew up in Wellesley, was exposed to rowing by her parents. She graduated from Yale in 2020, where she was named First-Team All-Ivy in 2018 and 2019. Mazzio-Manson won silver at the 2023 World Championships and has a number of top-three finishes at national and world rowing events.

Northeastern alum Jacob Plihal has been on five national teams, but this will be his first Olympic Games. He placed 14th at the 2022 World Championships and has been nominated to the IRA All-American team three times. The 28-year-old said his parents are his personal heroes due to their support.

Pieter Quinton rowed at Harvard before transferring to the University of Washington. He will make his Olympic debut in Paris, but has been on five national teams throughout his rowing career. He finished fourth and sixth at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships.

Molly Reckford will compete in her second Olympics this summer, after taking fifth place in the lightweight double sculls in Tokyo. Reckford credits her love of sport to her grandparents. Her grandfather, Bill Spencer, was a two-time Olympian and a Team USA Biathlon coach. She walked onto Dartmouth University's rowing team, where she graduated in 2015.

Kelsey Reelick began her rowing career in New Zealand in 2005. She is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut and graduated from Princeton University in 2014. Reelick competed in the World Championships in 2022 and 2023, finishing fourth.

Nick Rusher is a no stranger to Olympic rowing, as both his parents rowed in the 1988 and 1992 Olympics. He finished fourth at the 2022 World Championships. He is originally from Wisconsin but graduated from Yale University in 2023.

Regina Salmons doubles as a rower and a writer. In college, she was editor in chief of a magazine and chaired a poetry group. Paris will be her second time competing for Team USA as an Olympian. Her performance in the Eight in 2020 gave her a fourth place distinction.

Michelle Sechser, a resident of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, heads to Paris for her second Olympic Games. She began rowing at age 14 in California and pursued her dream after attending graduate school at the University of Tulsa. She placed fifth in Tokyo for the lightweight double sculls and has earned three medals at several World Championships.

Harvard alum Christian Tabash discovered rowing after watching the 2008 Olympics and his father suggested it after he didn't make his high school's basketball team. Paris 2024 will be his first Olympic Games.

Kristi Wagner will be a second-time Olympian this summer. In 2020, the rower gained a fifth place spot in the double sculls event. Wagner learned to row in middle school and continued to row for her Weston high school all four years until attending Yale University. She was given bronze honors for her performance at the 2023 World Championships.

The Paralympic events will begin at the end of August.

Originally from Andover, Emelie Eldracher was introduced to rowing in her freshman year of high school. During her high school years at Phillips Academy, the Paralympian competed in crew and springboard diving. She's a two-time World Championship participant and won silver in the PR3 mixed four with coxswain at the 2023 championships.

Alex Flynn discovered rowing because he "needed something to do after school." He currently attends Tufts University and has competed in two world championships, where he won silver in 2023. He will be competing in the Paralympic games.

Saige Harper grew up in and around water and began rowing when a family member suggested it to her. She competitively swam for 15 years before beginning her rowing career. Most recently, she took home gold at the 2023 Para Rowing Regatta to Paris. She's originally from Easthampton and attends Sacred Heart University.

Ben Washburne didn't always only focus on rowing. He played water polo in high school. The Paralympian grew up in Madison, Connecticut and recently graduated from Williams College. The rower has multiple silver and gold distinctions from World and IRA National Championships, as well as winning the 2023 Para Rowing Regatta to Paris.

Rugby

Five rugby players from New England will be competing for Team USA in this Olympic Games.

Madison Hughes will compete in his third Olympics this summer. He and his team ranked in the top 10 at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016. Hughes started playing rugby at 7 years old and has continued since then. He served as team captain at Dartmouth College. In his free time, Hughes plays other spots, like golf, and enjoys reading.

Kristi Kirshe only began playing rugby at 23 years old. She played soccer at Williams College. She is originally from Franklin and also competed in the 2020 Olympics.

Sarah Levy fell in love with rugby at Northeastern University, where she graduated in 2018. Levy was raised in Southern California, but originally born in Cape Town, where a family member Louis Babrow played with the Springboks, the South African national rugby team, according to her alma mater's website. This will be Levy's Olympic debut, but has been playing at the highest level since college for the New York Rugby Club.

Ilona Maher will be embarking on her second Olympic Games this month. Following in the footsteps of her father, who played rugby at Saint Michael's College, Maher began playing at 17 years old. The Olympian is originally from Burlington, Vermont, and attended Quinnipiac University. On the side, she spreads body positivity through her presence on social media.

Dartmouth alum Ariana Ramsey started playing rugby during her sophomore year of high school. But that is not the only sport she played. The Olympian cheered for six years and ran track for four years. This will be Ramsey's second Olympic Games. As a member of Team USA, Ramsey helped the 2020 team clinch sixth place in Tokyo.

Sailing

Ian Barrows grew up in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he began sailing. His older brother competed in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Barrows competed in sailing high school and internationally before attending Yale University. Some of his career highlights include competing in the Pan American games, the World Championships, World Cup and the Class World Championships.

Tufts grad David Liebenberg will compete in his first Olympics in Paris. Originally from California, he's competed in many World Championships and finished in fifth place in 2010.

Stuart McNay, born in Boston and raised in Providence, will embark on his fifth Olympic Games this summer. After graduating from Yale University in 2005 with a degree in architecture, McNay competed in the Beijing Olympics and has competed in every summer Olympics since. In addition, McNay is a two-time sailing All American at his alma mater and a three-time U.S. National Champion. When he's not setting his sails, McNay likes to play soccer and basketball and read, according to his Team USA profile.

Erika Reineke is a 12-time U.S. Sailing Team athlete and the first person to win four Singlehanded National Championships during her collegiate career at Boston College. Reineke began sailing at 8 years old and is not the only person in her family to take up the sport. Her sister, Sophia, also sails. She competed at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships and won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Maggie Shea grew up sailing on Lake Michigan. She's competed and medaled in several World Championships and placed 11th in the Tokyo Olympics. She graduated from Connecticut College in 2011 and crewed for Sally Barkow on Team Magenta 32 in 2016.

Shooting

Ada Korkhin was shown air pistol shooting by her father at 9 years old, but she didn't start competing in sport pistol until she was 12 years old, according to her Team USA profile. The 19-year-old is from Brookline and competed in the 2022 and 2023 Junior World Championships.

Three-time Olympian Keith Sanderson was born in Plymouth and began shooting in 1996 in the U.S. Marine Corps matches. He is a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program and a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army. He has placed fifth, 14th and 10th in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and won a bronze medal in the 2010 World Championships.

Soccer

Alyssa Naeher has competed in two Olympic Games and helped her team bringing home bronze in Tokyo 2020. Naeher told NBC10 Boston that she was inspired to pursue soccer at 11 years old. She grew up in Connecticut and attended Penn State.

Miles Robinson, originally from Arlington, Massachusetts, grew an interest in soccer watching his sister play. The centre-back attended Syracuse University and currently plays for FC Cincinnati. Some of his career highlights include scoring his first international goal in 2021 against Trinidad and Tobago and scoring a game-winning goal against Mexico in 2021.

Sports Climbing

Jesse Grupper started climbing at six years old and began climbing competitively at 9 years old. He is originally from New Jersey and graduated from Tufts University in 2019. One of Grupper's hobbies to collect outdoor climbing adventures in places like South Africa and France, according to his Team USA profile. He finished 19th in last year's World Championship and has competed in the 2023 Pan American Games, as well as the 2022 and 2023 World Cup competitions.

Swimming

Kate Douglass is set to compete in her second Olympic Games at 22 years old. In 2016, she qualified for the trials in four events: 50 free, 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 IM. In 2020, she won bronze for Team USA in the women's 200 meter individual medley. She is originally from Pelham, New York, and attended the University of Virginia. But she has ties to New England, as she trained at Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in Stamford, Connecticut, in high school.

Paris will be the second time Kieran Smith competes for Team USA at the Olympic Games. The 24-year-old brought home a bronze medal for the team in Tokyo for the 400 meter freestyle. He also came in fourth in the 4 x 200 meter relay and sixth in the 200 meter freestyle. The Olympian is originally from Ridgefield, Connecticut, and graduated from the University of Florida in 2022, where he was named the SEC's "Male Swimmer of the Year" during the 2019-2020 season.

Track and Field

Femita Ayanbeku is an two-time Paralympic athlete whose competed at the 2016 and 2020 Paralympics. Now she is looking qualify for Paris. She's also a World bronze medalist. Ayanbeku is originally from the city of Boston and sought her education at American International College in Springfield. The athlete started a non-profit organization called Limb-it-less Creations, which creates awareness and support for the amputee community, according to her Team USA profile.

Graham Blanks is an incoming senior at Harvard University and will compete in his first Olympic Games after coming in fourth place at the Olympic Trials. He holds the 2023 Indoor Ivy League Championship titles in the mile and the 3000 meter run. He placed sixth at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships and second place in the 2023 NCAA Outdoor 5000 meter run.

Alexis Holmes will head to Paris for Olympic debut this summer. She is originally from Camden, Connecticut, and attended high school at Cheshire Academy before going to the University of Kentucky. The 400 meter runner helped her 4 x 400 meter relay team win gold at the 2023 World Championship.

Emily Mackay, a runner for New Balance Boston, qualified for the 2024 Olympics in the 1500 meter with a second place finish. The Binghamton University grad holds the third best time in the 1500 meter run in women's track and field history. She has competed and medaled at the World Championships and the Pan American Games.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre, a New England native from Montgomery, Vermont, and a University of New Hampshire grad, will compete in her second Olympic Games this summer. The long distance runner grew up on a dairy farm in Vermont and was a three-time Vermont Gatorade Cross Country Athlete of the Year in high school. She clinched 10th place in the 1500 meter run at the 2020 Olympics and earned a silver medal for the 3000 meter run at the 2022 World Championships.

Emily Sisson will be a second time Olympian this summer, but in a different event. The long-distance runner competed in the 10K race in Tokyo 2020. Sisson is originally from Wisconsin, but studied at Providence College and now resides in Rhode Island. Just two years after her Olympic finish, Sisson smashed the American marathon record, which she still holds.

Gabby Thomas is a two-time Olympic medalist with one in bronze and one in silver. Tokyo 2020 was her first Olympic Games, where she ran the 200 meter dash and 4 x 100 meter relay. Thomas grew up in Northampton and attended Harvard University gaining a degree in neurobiology and global health. Growing up, she also played soccer and softball.

Triathlon

Kirsten Kasper, a North Andover native, is an all around athlete. She was a state champion in swimming, cross country and track and field in high school. She went on to compete in cross country at Georgetown University and was introduced to the triathlon in 2014. She medaled at the World Championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Wheelchair Tennis

Casey Ratzlaff is the assistant coach for the men's tennis team at Dartmouth University. But that doesn't mean he has stopped competing himself. Before Paris, Ratzlafff was a Paralympic wheelchair tennis athlete in Tokyo. He has also been a World Cup team member and a two-time Junior World Cup team champion.