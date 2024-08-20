Stoughton's Olympic hero Frederick ‘Flips' Richard stops by NBC's Boston Media Center

Fredrick "Flips" Richard made his Olympic debut this summer, and came home to the Boston area from Paris with a new keepsake: the bronze medal that the U.S. men's gymnastics team won.

Richard popped into the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center, home to the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo, and shared that his first few days back in Massachusetts were spent catching up on rest — but he's already thinking about the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

"I see this bronze medal and I'm really excited," he said, "but there's a silver and a gold to get. I have four years to reach that next level that 100% believe I'm capable of reaching. I want to get to the gym right now."

Stoughton native Frederick Richard, who won a bronze medal as part of the U.S. men's gymnastics team, joined NBC10 Boston for a discussion Tuesday.

The Haitian- and Dominican-American athlete from Stoughton is headed back to Boston soon, as part of the Gold Across America Tour featuring Simone Biles and many other decorated gymnasts. The first date at TD Garden this October sold out, so a second show was added.

Here's some of what Richard got up to on his visit.

Warming up for The Hub Today: