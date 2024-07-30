Olympics shine light on Seine's progress as advocates work to improve Charles River

The Seine, which runs through Paris, is playing a big role in the 2024 Olympics, reflecting a major cleanup effort akin to one going on in Boston.

First, we saw athletes ride on boats down the river for the first ever Opening Ceremony outside a stadium. Now, the hope is for Olympic events to take place in the Seine – where people haven't been allowed to swim for 100 years.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It took a lot of work to clean up the river and make it swimmable. Similar work is being done in Massachusetts' Charles River.

The Charles River Conservancy aims to improve the health of a river that doesn't have the greatest reputation.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"The water quality has vastly improved since the, you know, the late 90s, and when the when the Charles was kind of known as 'that dirty water,'" said Laura Jasinski, executive director of the conservancy. "And it still has a little bit of that PR problem, but the water is largely much cleaner."

Jasinski says the Seine has had "some of the same challenges" as the Charles.

Paris has invested $1.5 billion to help prepare the Seine for the Olympics. It has a history of high E. Coli levels, making it dangerous for swimmers.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo doubled down on the Seine's safety by going for a swim earlier this month.

The Charles River has its own problems, with algae blooms and sewage outfalls that can elevate levels of bacteria.

Some steps toward improvement have already happened.

"We've done a lot to improve the infrastructure by separating our stormwater pipes from our sewer pipes," Jasinski said.

Still, there's more work to be done, and the Seine serves as a symbol.

"It shows what is possible with investment and with advocacy," Jasinski said. "It's really inspiring to see. Hopefully, it will continue to motivate action here in Boston."

As long as water testing comes back clear, the marathon swimming and triathlon competitions will both feature athletes swimming in the Seine.