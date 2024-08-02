No one embodies the US' ties to France better than this homme

As the U.S. competes against France during the Paris Olympics, there was a time when we fought for the same cause, on American soil.

And we met a man who embodies the connections Boston has with France: the Marquis de Lafayette, a key ally of the Continental Army during the American Revolution.

We went to the city's Freedom Trail to hear from the man himself — watch the marquis tell you his full story in the video atop atop this story.