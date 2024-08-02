France

No one embodies the US' ties to France better than this homme

Hear from the Marquis de Lafayette himself (sort of) in this interview on Boston's Freedom Trail

By Bianca Beltrán

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the U.S. competes against France during the Paris Olympics, there was a time when we fought for the same cause, on American soil.

And we met a man who embodies the connections Boston has with France: the Marquis de Lafayette, a key ally of the Continental Army during the American Revolution.

We went to the city's Freedom Trail to hear from the man himself — watch the marquis tell you his full story in the video atop atop this story.

