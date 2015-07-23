Nissan presents the following content. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC stations news staff. Click here to learn more about Nissan.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In our Thrill Makers in Paris series, we’ll highlight some of the Summer Olympics biggest competitions. More than just focusing on the teams, we’ll look at the colleges from which these athletes hail.

After much anticipation, the 2024 Summer Olympics have arrived, including the ever-popular swimming events, among the most watched events of the games. The men’s 4x100 relay event, in particular, seems to set the tone, portending all the fiery competition and exhilarating victories to come, all culminating during the finals on Saturday, July 27. This year, Team USA boasts a mix of experienced Olympians and promising new talents from some of the nation's most prestigious swimming programs, all hoping to emulate predecessors by the likes of Mark Spitz and Micheal Phelps. Here’s a look at the athletes that will be making waves this summer in Paris.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Men's 4x100 Relay Team

Caeleb Dressel (University of Florida) A household name in swimming, Caeleb Dressel returns to the Olympic stage, bringing his wealth of experience and speed, and hopefully reprising his gold-winning performance for the 2024 crowd. The Gator alumnus has countless tiles, numerous world records, and 7 Olympic gold medals, making him a critical anchor for the relay team.

But despite his Olympic experience, Paris presents uncharted territory for Dressel: It’s his first Olympics as a father after his son August was born earlier this year. “It’s special for the rest of my life to say my son got to watch me make the Olympic team. Something nobody can ever take away from me,” Dressel said after making the team.

Hunter Armstrong (Ohio State) Bringing in the Buckeye spirit, Armstrong has shown exceptional improvement since his first Olympic run in the Tokyo 2020 games, and his backstroke prowess and sprinting capabilities add depth to the team. In fact, he set a new 50m backstroke world record at the 2022 Phillips 66 U.S. International Team Trials with his time of 23.71.

Rising Stars to Watch

Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) Representing the Fighting Irish, 21-year-old Guiliano has emerged as a formidable force in the pool. His exceptional speed and versatility in freestyle events make him a valuable addition to the relay team, bringing both power and finesse to their Olympic quest. Though Paris 2024 marks his first Olympics, he’s racked up numerous titles throughout his career at Notre Dame, including four ACC Champions this year, making him one to watch.

Drew Kibler (University of Texas) Kibler, an accomplished swimmer from the Longhorns, has consistently showcased his talent and speed in freestyle events. At 22 years old, his blend of experience and agility makes him a crucial member of the 4x200m relay team. As he prepares for his second Olympic appearance, Kibler’s collegiate achievements, including multiple NCAA titles and a strong presence in national competitions, highlight his potential to shine on the world stage in Paris 2024.

The 2024 Olympic swimming relay teams combine seasoned champions and emerging talents, with each swimmer bringing unique strengths honed at top U.S. universities. As they prepare to compete in Paris, the relay teams promise to thrill audiences as they showcase American swimming excellence. Fans will be watching closely as these athletes strive for Olympic glory, inspired by their collegiate roots and driven by their Olympic dreams.

For sports excitement, turn to the Olympics. For driving thrills, click here to see what Nissan has to offer.

Catch full Olympic coverage on NBC and Peacock, including the Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Finals on Saturday, July 27 at 3:44 p.m. ET.