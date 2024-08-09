Team USA thrills with comeback win as Celtics fans question Tatum's benching

Team USA fans in Paris were thrilled to see America come from behind to beat Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal Thursday, but Celtics fans were a bit dismayed when Jayson Tatum rode the bench again.

The team struggled through much of the first three quarters, trailing behind Serbia, but ultimately won 95-91 for the chance to face France in the gold medal game.

"I have not been that nervous and excited about a basketball game in, I can't remember when," said one fan. "It was intense."

Only one of the three Celtics on the roster started and scored. Jrue Holiday put up a three in the third quarter. Derrick White had a steal in the game.



For the second time in the Olympics, Tatum didn't play a minute.

"Steve Kerr should be fired, he is a horrible coach," said Owen, a Celtics fan from Boston. "Jayson Tatum should have played."

"I love Jayson Tatum, but he was on the bench the whole match," added Pim, a Holland man wearing a Celtics jersey. "It was a little bit sad for me, but it was really amazing."

Team USA will face France Saturday for its fifth straight gold medal.