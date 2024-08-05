Greatness recognizes greatness.

Retired seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, and the NFL's GOAT had to go see Simone Biles on her last day of competition.

The gymnastics star is competing in the balance beam and floor exercise finals, seeking even more medals.



Biles has already won three golds in Paris (team, all-around, vault), which brings her career total to 10 medals and seven golds. She holds the U.S. gymnastics record for most total medals and most gold medals.

Star-studded crowds have flocked to every event that Biles has competed in this summer. Michael Phelps, Serena Williams, Shaun White, Tony Hawk, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Spike Lee, Kendall Jenner and Seth Rogan have all witnessed Biles and the U.S. team in person at the Paris Games.