US men's basketball team hangs on to beat Australia in second pre-Olympic scrimmage

The U.S. men's basketball team remained in the win column, but it showed it still has a ways to go ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The squad won in its second pre-Olympic scrimmage, holding on to beat Australia by a score of 98-92 in Abu Dhabi on Monday after leading by as much as 24. The win comes on the heels of an 86-72 victory over Canada in Las Vegas last week.

Australia ultimately cut the Team USA lead down to six points in the fourth quarter, but Tyrese Haliburton made consecutive 3-pointers to put the Americans back up by 12 with two and a half minutes remaining. Australia got it back to a four-point game with less than 10 seconds remaining in the fourth before Team USA ultimately iced the game at the free-throw line.

Anthony Davis was a beast on both ends for Team USA, as he scored a team-high 17 points, grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds and added two blocks.

In all, six Team USA players reached double figures in points against Australia: Davis, Devin Booker (16), Anthony Edwards (14), LeBron James (10), Joel Embiid (10) and Bam Adebayo (10). Eight players hit a 3-pointer with the team going 12-for-29 from deep in the game.

Turnovers were a problem once again for the U.S. in its second game together. It had 18 giveaways against Australia after turning it over 15 times against Canada.

Head coach Steve Kerr made two switches to the starting lineup, with Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum replacing Booker and Jrue Holiday in the starting five. James, Joel Embiid and Steph Curry got their second straight start.

Booker and Holiday played on the second unit with Davis, Adebayo and Haliburton throughout Monday's contest.

Derrick White, who replaced Kawhi Leonard on the roster, did not play on Monday. Kevin Durant also missed his second straight scrimmage as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

USA Basketball schedule

Team USA has another exhibition in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday against Serbia, which will serve as a preview for both teams' opening matchup at the Paris Olympics on July 28.

From there, Team USA will have two more pre-Olympic exhibitions in London on Saturday and next Monday.

Date Matchup Competition Time TV Network July 17 Team USA vs. Serbia USA Basketball Showcase (Abu Dhabi) 12 p.m. ET FS1 July 20 Team USA vs. South Sudan USA Basketball Showcase (London) 3 p.m. ET FOX July 22 Team USA vs. Germany USA Basketball Showcase (London) 3 p.m. ET FOX

After losing to Boston in the NBA Playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton will now team up with Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum on Team USA.