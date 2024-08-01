What 2 New England athletes had to say after missing Olympic medals Wednesday

We heard from two local athletes who went for medals Wednesday at the Paris Olympics.

Diver Jessica Parratto of Dover, New Hampshire, and her partner, Delaney Schnell, competed in the women's synchronized 10m platform, finishing sixth.

The pair won silver at the Tokyo Games. Schnell convinced Parratto to come out of retirement to compete together one more time.

"It's just hard to put into words," an emotional Parratto said. "I know that the energy that we have together is really special, and yeah, I could feel it today, and it doesn't take away — the results, it just doesn't matter, I'm so proud of us."



Meanwhile, gymnast Frederick Richard from Stoughton, Massachusetts, competed in the men's all-around individual final Wednesday. He started with a tough fall from the pommel horse, which ultimately cost him a chance at this second medal of the Games after helping Team USA to its first men's team gymnastics medal since 2008.

Speaking after the event, he sounded optimistic about the future.

"We accomplished a lot this week, not just getting the medal, but bringing a lot of eyes to the sport," he said. "I think it's a great thing to take away from these first Olympics. I don't need a perfect career, I'm just going to get better and better and come back stronger, and at the end of the day, people will remember the successes, so I'm just going to keep working on it."

Stoughton native Frederick Richard has a lot of support back home as he competes in Paris.