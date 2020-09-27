Protests for Breonna Taylor Continue Sunday in Mass.

Thousands of protesters gathering across Massachusetts for one reason --- change.

The demonstrations come after this week’s decision when no officers connected to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor were indicted. Only one of the four officers was charged with wanton endangerment.

Marchers rallied around Boston to call for reform after only one officer involved in the death of Breonna Taylor was charged this past week.

Multiple rallies are scheduled for Sunday. In Acton, a “Standout in the Suburbs for Black Lives Matter” will take place on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. The group will meet at Kelley’s Corner.

In Belmont, a rally protesting the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor will take place at 6 p.m. in Belmont Center. It is organized by Belmont Against Racism. The group says they are fighting decades of hatred and discrimination.

The group giving credit to leadership in the Belmont Police Department, who they say is following the 21st Century Policing Principles that demonstrate their commitment to anti-racist policing here.

The rally in Belmont is part of the town's weekly “Belmont Stand Up Against Racism.”

All of the protests share a common message: Justice 4 Breonna Taylor.

In Mansfield, a counter-protest will be held at 11 a.m. at North Common. It’s organized by “America Backs the Blue” to show support of law enforcement officials.

Back in March, Taylor was inside her Louisville, Kentucky apartment with her boyfriend, when those officers entered with a no-knock warrant. The officers shot and killed Taylor. She was only 26-years-old.

Many of the rallies this weekend taking place in Boston, Worcester, Dorchester and Belmont.

“It’s horrific, honestly,” said demonstrator Slater Victoroff. “I cant sleep at night.The idea that you can break into someones home and murder them in the middle of the night, and have no consequences other than, ‘well, that was unfortunate.’”

Many of the protestors, like Luisa Barros, have marched for days. Barros marched for hours with hundreds of others on Friday night. Then, she came to Nubian Square on Saturday with her 14-year-old son in tow.

“It’s very sad because, like I said, I have a black son,” said Barros. “When they go out, I worry because I don’t know how they're going to get treated.”

