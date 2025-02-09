Super Bowl
Live Updates

Live updates: Super Bowl LIX latest news, pre-game festivities and more

The Chiefs and Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LIX tonight at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us