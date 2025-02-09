Chiefs star Travis Kelce ‘undecided' on retirement after Super Bowl: Report

One of the greatest tight ends in NFL history could be hanging it up after Super Bowl LIX.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce reportedly is "undecided" on whether or not he'll continue playing football next season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Rapoport, citing sources, said that Kelce is "expected to take time after the Super Bowl, consider his future and make a decision before free agency, which officially begins March 12." The results of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Rapoport, could impact his decision.

Kelce has grown in popularity in recent years, mainly through his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. The two began dating in 2023 when the music star began attending Chiefs games across the country.

Swift is expected to attend the Super Bowl, which would be her 23rd game over the last two seasons. The Chiefs are 19-3 with her in the crowd, including 9-0 this season.

Aside from his relationship, Kelce has plenty going on to stay busy if he walks away from football. His podcast "New Heights," which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, has soared in popularity. He has starred in the FX horror series "Grotesquerie" and hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2023 and "Are you Smarter Than a Celebrity?" on Prime Video.

Kelce and the Chiefs are aiming for a record third straight Super Bowl win on Sunday. It would be the fourth title in Kelce's 12-year career. His other achievements include 10 Pro Bowls, four First-Team All-Pros and the record for most postseason catches.