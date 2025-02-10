Eagles crush Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl, stop three-peat

There will be no first ever NFL three-peat.

The Philadelphia Eagles stunningly crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59 Sunday, claiming their second ever Lombardi Trophy while ensuring Patrick Mahomes and Co. couldn't win their third straight.

Patrick Mahomes put up one of the worst performances in his career, while Jalen Hurts had an iffy start but got into rhythm and didn't look back en route to winning Super Bowl MVP.

Philadelphia started with the ball and immediately fed Saquon Barkley. But the drive ended controversially, as a 28-yard 4th-down conversion to A.J. Brown was negated due to offensive pass interference, forcing a punt.

But Philadelphia eventually took the lead first. After Hurts found Jahan Dotson on a vertical route, he then took it in on the very next play with the "tush push" to make it 7-0 with 6:15 in the first.

Super Bowl tush push tuddy has arrived ‼️ #FlyEaglesFly



Philadelphia was in the middle of putting together another decent drive, but it didn't with a score. On a 3rd-and-10, the Chiefs blitzed Hurts, who was pressured into a deep floater that Bryan Cook read and picked off. However, Kansas City's offense still struggled, going three-and-out after Mahomes couldn't hit Kelce.

Jake Elliott eventually put Philadelphia up by two possessions, just sneaking in a 48-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 8:38 in the second.

On the ensuing drive, Mahomes took back-to-back sacks before throwing a pick six to rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean, making it 17-0.

COOPER DEJEAN PICK TO THE HOUSE!



Mahomes continued to look poor and a completely different version of himself in big games. After a Philly punt forced Kansas City to start deep from its own territory, Mahomes threw another poor pass that Zack Baun dove to pick off.

On the ensuing drive, Hurts found A.J. Brown for a short and open touchdown that extended the lead to 24-0, this time not being called back. Mahomes then found DeAndre Hopkins for an open play that would've put Kansas City in scoring position, but the veteran somehow dropped the wide-open pass, summarizing Kansas City's atrocious first half.

Things didn't improve in the second, either. Mahomes took two more sacks in early in the third, giving the ball back to Philadelphia that later resulted in Elliott's second field goal, this time from 29.

Travis Kelce then finally got in the action with his first catch of the game at the 3:30 mark of the third, which went for eight on a 3rd-and-12. But Mahomes couldn't hit Hopkins on the ensuing fourth-down try, flipping it back to Philly in dangerous territory.

And dangerous it was. Hurts unleashed a 46-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith that essentially read as the dagger.

JALEN TO DEVONTA DEEP TOUCHDOWN!



The Chiefs finally got on the board late in the third when Mahomes threw across his body in front of rushers, finding rookie Xavier Worthy. However, the ensuing two-point try thrown toward Kelce failed, keeping it at 34-6.

Elliott then nailed his second 48-yard attempt of the game, making it 37-6. On Philly's next drive, Elliott topped his game high with a 50-yarder, reaching 40 points.

Mahomes got Kansas City into double-digit points with 2:54 to play when he found Hopkins on the left sideline of the end zone, converting the follow-up two-point try to cut it to 40-14.

Philadelphia tried ending the game with Kenny Pickett under center, but failed to convert a 4th-and-six that gave the ball back to Kansas City. Mahomes then let it fly to Worthy, who sped past two defenders and met the ball in the end zone. It cut the lead to 40-22 after Hopkins caught a two-point try, but it was too late.

Patrick Mahomes connects with Xavier Worthy for a 50-yard TD



Hurts finished the game completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and a pick, while rushing for 72 yards on 11 carries and a score. Barkley was kept in check, rushing for 57 yards on 25 carries.

Mahomes ending up adding to his stats in the fourth when the game was out of reach, ending with 21 of 32 completions for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two picks. He took six sacks and also lost a fumble.

The result marks Philadelphia's second Super Bowl win, its last coming in 2018 when backup Nick Foles led the team to a stunner over Tom Brady's New England Patriots. It also made the Big Game in 2023 against Kansas City, but lost 38-35 in a game that came down to the final play.

Kansas City will remain at four Super Bowl wins, the first coming in 1970 before securing three under Mahomes in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

After a dominant, blowout performance against the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl LIX MVP.