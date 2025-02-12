Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts on the significance of having his dad on the field after Super Bowl win

The Super Bowl MVP credits his father for helping him win the big game.

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

Jalen Hurts knows he couldn’t have won the Super Bowl without some major help.

Hurts, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 trouncing of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, credits his father for playing a vital role in him winning the NFL title.

Hurts’ dad, who coached him in football while Hurts was in high school, was on the field with him after the game where the two shared a long hug.

“It’s been a few moments he’s cried over my career. A few, a few, ” Hurts said Feb. 12 on TODAY.

“Just the joy that it brought him, that means everything to you because you know that’s a man that was on your side throughout every phase of the journey that’s endured some of those things, as well, and so I’m so appreciative of him and what this journey’s been for us.”

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

