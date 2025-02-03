Kylie Kelce says this is who she'll support in the 2025 Super Bowl

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kylie Kelce is loyal to her team.

As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Feb. 9 Super Bowl, Kylie — who has been married to Jason Kelce since 2018 — shared insight into who she’ll be rooting for as brother-in-law Travis Kelce faces off against her favorite NFL team.

“Obviously this time when the Eagles play the Chiefs, it is a little bit different because my husband is retired from the Eagles,” she explained on the Jan. 30 episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, referring to the 2023 Super Bowl when the Kelce brothers faced off — and she was firmly Team Green. “That being said, I’m so happy and proud of Travis and the Chiefs' accomplishments.”

Kylie, who grew up just outside of Philadelphia, went on to detail her conflicted feelings toward the Eagles playing against the Chiefs with Travis as one of the team’s star players — especially as they look to achieve a historic three-peat.

“Travis has been there for his entire career,” she noted. “He has worked so hard and put in so much time that I truly am, as always, cheering Travis on. I love him, he’s my family. So I will always cheer on Travis’ accomplishments and hopefully successes. That being said, I was raised to bleed green.”

Ultimately, though, the 32-year-old — who shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 23 months, as well as a fourth baby girl on the way with Jason — can’t really put her full allegiance to either team.

“The plan is to go to the game and to cheer,” Kylie said. “I will add on — any other week when I see Chiefs fans, I will tell them ‘Go Chiefs.’ I will not be saying that for the next two weeks. I just can’t bring myself to do it. This is hard, I don’t like this. It’s very exciting, but I’m mad about it.”

For Jason’s part, he already pledged his allegiance to the team he spent his entire NFL career playing for, saying in a March episode of the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast provided with any hypothetical Chiefs/Eagles match-up, “I will root for the Eagles, of course.”

But the former Eagles center still showed some affection for his younger brother, adding, “I’ll also root for Travis to have a good game.”

As for whether Jason and Kylie will be dressing their daughters in Eagles gear come Feb. 9? Kylie isn’t bringing her kids into their family conflict.

“We have made moves to get the girls ‘Go Uncle Trav’ shirts,” she admitted. “They love their uncle and of course they love cheering him on. To be fair, they love cheering on the Birds too. But he is our family.”

