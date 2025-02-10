Which NFL division has the most Super Bowl titles?

The 2024 NFL season is officially in the books, and the Eagles have brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia — and the NFC East.

While the Super Bowl is the ultimate battle between two final NFL teams, earlier divisional battles are just as competitive and entertaining as teams look to reach the championship. Some teams have never won or even made it to the Super Bowl, but there are some teams that have accumulated quite a few titles over the years.

Here's all you need to know on which NFL division has won the most Super Bowl titles:

Which division has the most Super Bowl wins?

The NFC East is the most successful division in the NFL since the first Super Bowl in 1967. The NFC East has grabbed 23 NFC championships and 14 Super Bowl victories, marking the highest of any division in the league.

In that division, the Dallas Cowboys hold the lead with five Super Bowl victories, followed by the New York Giants with four and the Washington Commanders with three.

The last team in the NFC East to win a Super Bowl title was the Eagles, who demolished the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Which division has the fewest Super Bowl wins?

The AFC South has the fewest Super Bowl wins with two.

The Baltimore Colts snagged their first Super Bowl title when they defeated the Cowboys 16-13 in Super Bowl V. Thirty-six years later, the Indianapolis Colts won in Super Bowl XLI, where they defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17.

The Colts' fellow AFC South teams – the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans – have never won a Super Bowl. Out of those three, the Titans are the only ones to even reach the Super Bowl.

Here's the full leaderboard for Super Bowl titles by division:

1. NFC East: 14

2. AFC West: 10

3. AFC East: 9

T-4. AFC North: 8

T-4. NFC West: 8

6. NFC North: 5

7. NFC South: 3

8. AFC South: 2

Which division has had every team win a Super Bowl?

The NFC East is the only division where all four teams have a Super Bowl win.

The NFC West is close to doing the same, with the Arizona Cardinals being the only team in the division to not have a title. The San Francisco 49ers (five), Los Angeles Rams (two) and Seattle Seahawks (one) have all won the Super Bowl.

Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl titles?

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied with the most Super Bowl titles with six apiece.

The Cowboys and the 49ers follow right behind tied with five wins each.

After a dominant, blowout performance against the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl LIX MVP.