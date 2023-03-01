First Alert Weather

2022-2023 Brings Fifth Warmest Winter on Record in Boston Area

Using a historical average, at 36.8°, temperatures for the season were 6°F above normal

By Meteorologist Tevin Wooten

It comes as a shock to no one; this winter was record-breaking. You’ve probably been able to tell by the lack of snow, the unfrozen waterways, and the abnormally warm temperatures. Boston finished the meteorological season as the fifth warmest winter on record.

Using a historical average, at 36.8°, temperatures for the season were 6°F above normal. The season finished with 11.5” of snow. A normal winter would have nearly 38” of snowfall. It’s also noteworthy that New England can get prolific snowstorms even after March 1.

As the season finished above normal, the national trend was above average too. From the southern U.S. and mid-Atlantic coast, spring is running nearly three weeks early.

In DC the Cherry Blossom trees are predicted to reach peak bloom mid-to-late March.

The warmer winter is a pattern that’s transpired, and a bit more likely due to climate change. There are fewer nights with freezing temperatures.

This winter, there were only 47 nights below 32°…tied for third-fewest of any winter. This means the coolest part of the day, during the coolest season of the year, is not cold, and ultimately reshapes and redefines winter.

