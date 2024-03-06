2nd storm moves in Wednesday night, bringing heavy rain and flooding risk

Our second of three storm systems this week will move through Wednesday night into Thursday, prompting a First Alert day for Thursday.

Flooding rainfall and gusty winds will be the main threats from this storm system. Prior to the heavy rain Wednesday, our temperatures warm to 50s and low 60s as we see clouds thickening up again.

A couple areas of rain will affect us Wednesday. One is a weak boundary from the northwest, at the same time, a coastal low moves in from the south. Heavy rain and wind will bring us into Thursday morning and a First Alert day.

We may see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with some areas getting 2 to 4 inches, as well as 40 to 50 miles per hour gusts along the coast by evening as temps cool to the 40s.

With so much rain there is a risk for flooding in southeastern New England in low-lying areas, around streams, and in urban areas By Friday, river flooding may occur. Up in northern Maine, we can expect 2 to 5 inches of snowfall from this system into Thursday morning.

Drier air returns for Friday briefly with some sun and highs in the 40s again. Although, a few ocean-effect snow flurries may be found across Cape Cod. Another system moves in for this weekend with rain chances Saturday evening through Sunday and highs in the low 40s.

Cold air wraps into southern New England on the backside of a more potent area of low pressure and this time around we could see some snow showers across the northeast for Sunday night into Monday.

Our NBCUFS has several inches of snow in the mountains for this weekend, in fact. Then, next week, we have a few quiet and sunny days to start the week.

While another warm-up returns with highs in the 50s again for the end of our 10-day outlook.