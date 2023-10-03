80-degree temperatures in reach Tuesday as summery weather arrives

Stellar summery weather swings into New England Tuesday. This warm air has been festering across the Midwest and Mid-South for the last few days, and although our highs won’t be soaring into the 90s (like Minneapolis), we’re still within reach of the 80s. The turnaround from the cool temps in the morning to the heat in the afternoon is also remarkable.

Some locations will see a 40 to 45 degree spread between the morning low temperature and the afternoon high! With the winds coming from the west, this warmth will carry all the way to the coast too.

Wednesday, we won’t be as toasty, as the onshore breezes return and temps get knocked back to the low/mid 70s (still respectable given our normal high is in the upper 60s). Later in the week, humidity will climb and clouds will gang up on us as the winds turn in from the southeast.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

We’re still in that repetitive cycle of rain every six to seven days. And yes, that means the weekend weather is in jeopardy AGAIN. Right now, the showers are expected to roll in late Friday and carry into Saturday. We’re not in the timing business this far out, but it seems with a possible tropical connection, downpours could come into play.

We’ll see how it plays out in the days to come. Enjoy the summer fling.