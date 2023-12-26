A cool and foggy start to Wednesday, with rain moving in during the afternoon

Mostly cloudy Tuesday with some patchy fog persisting into Tuesday afternoon, especially across the Cape and Islands and inland valleys.

Temperatures will range from the 40s north, to around 50 south. Another mostly cloudy night with fog redeveloping, likely reaching advisory levels with visibilities dipping below ¼ once again.

Temperatures will be slightly milder than Monday night, so the threat for black ice looks to be more confined to central and northern areas of New England. Lows in the 30s north, mid 30s to low 40s south.

A cool and foggy start to Wednesday with increasing and thickening afternoon clouds associated with low pressure tracking up the eastern seaboard. Fortunately, it's a progressive system that won't pack too much of a punch in terms of wind and rain as it moves in during the afternoon Wednesday and exits Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be on the mild side, so most of it will fall as rain, with the exception of far northern Maine where an inch or two of snow is possible. In terms of rain totals, we'll be dealing with around a ½" or so, which shouldn't cause any major flooding but as always, we may see some issues in poor drainage areas.

We'll remain on the unsettled side both Thursday and Friday with the threat for showers both days. Colder air will filter back into the region during this period which will change the rain to snow showers northern New England, especially during the day Friday. A light accumulation of snow is expected there.

A weak shortwave of low pressure moving through the area Friday night and early Saturday may amplify a few more rain and snow showers, with snow possibly making it into southern areas by Saturday morning. It doesn't look like an issue right now, but something to keep an eye on.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks dry and seasonable with no weather issues.