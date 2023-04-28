A Dry End to the Work Week, Then a Soggy Weekend in New England

Friday finally features dry conditions! Expect mostly sunny skies to start, with more clouds in the afternoon, and evening. Highs range from the middle 50s along the shoreline, to the middle 60s for interior locations.

Saturday is cloudy, with rain that's heavy at times. Temperatures are cooler as well, with highs only in the middle 50s.

Sunday is cloudy with continued rainfall. Some late day thunderstorms are possible, particularly heading into early Monday morning. Highs will be in the lower 50s, but temperatures rise into the overnight.

Monday starts out cloudy with a storm possible, then sun breaks out in the afternoon. Conditions will be mild with highs in the middle and upper 60s. Tuesday is cloudy and rainy to start, with some sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Highs will be around 60. Wednesday is cloudy, and cooler, with rain. Highs are in the lower and middle 50s.

Thursday is mostly cloudy with continued rainfall, highs in the lower and middle 50s. A persistent east wind will keep locations near the water cooler each day.