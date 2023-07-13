Additional rainfall coming to New England — including in waterlogged Vermont

Kicking someone when they're down is never a good thing, but that’s exactly what mother nature is poised to do. An approaching cold front with strong rainfall rates will align across an already vulnerable Vermont to bring additional flooding throughout Thursday. The showers will tap into a moisture laden and ripe environment, which will bring anomalously heavy rain. Because of the additional heavy rain, and storms that repeat over the same areas, river gauges will likely rise once more.

Heavy rain will focus on southern New England throughout Friday, also bringing flood potential into play. Areas to watch are across western Massachusetts and the Berkshires. Because we haven’t dried out the atmosphere completely, storms will still be efficient rainfall producers.

Severe weather is another component of how this stretch will transpire. The strongest storms will spark up Thursday night across western Mass., then charge east into Worcester — and along Route 2 in the early morning hours of Friday. Some of the guidance suggests rain will start by sunrise in Boston while others hold out until mid-morning. Either way, the tap won’t turn off, even into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are candidates for downpours. Each day will need to monitored as water levels fluctuate with the ebb and flow of showers.